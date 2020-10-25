COVID19 Palliatives: ‘My Father Is Not Nigeria’s Problem’ – Buhari’s Daughter Says

“Now that people have verified that Buhari has distributed ample palliatives nationally, it is clear that Buhari is not our concern,” said Zahra Buhari-Indimi, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Warehouses in which Covid-19 palliatives are stored have been attacked, vandalized and burned down in the past few days. Unknown hoodlums have allegedly carted away products such as Indomie, sugar, beans, and others.

This case, however, arose when Buhari addressed the nation and, of course, ordered the discontinuation of Nigerian youths protesting police brutality.

The Federal Government has been accused by many Nigerians during Covid-19 of not distributing palliatives to the needy. On many occasions, FG maintained that it shared all the palliatives with the nation’s nooks and crannies.

On that basis, via her Instagram page, Zahra said that her father was vindicated by the warehouse invasion by hoodlums.

