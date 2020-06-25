#COVID19 Pandemic Could Push Additional 120 Million Children In South Asia Into Poverty — UNICEF Report
Due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 in South Asia, an additional 120 million children could be pushed into poverty throughout much of the region.
This is according to a new report released by the United Nations children’s agency.
South Asia, which is home to roughly one quarter of the world’s population, has seen a rapid acceleration in the number of people infected with the virus in recent weeks, with India’s total caseload rising to more than 440,000.
UNICEF, in a report, titled, “Lives upended: How COVID-19 threatens the futures of 600 million South Asian children,” noted that while children are less susceptible to the virus itself, they are being severely impacted by the fallout, “including the economic and social consequences of the lockdown and other measures taken to counter the pandemic.”
In the eight countries detailed in the report, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka, an estimated 240 million children already live in “multi-dimensional” poverty — where a person’s experience of poverty includes multiple factors such as poor health, lack of education, poor sanitation and poor quality of work.
The pandemic could now push an additional 120 million children over the poverty line within the next six months.
Meanwhile, the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, revealed that 9,289,255 cases of the virus have been detected globally, with 478,160 deaths and 4,657,165 people have recovered.