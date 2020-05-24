COVID19 Pandemic Is A “Test From Allah”, Says Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has declared that coronavirus is a test from Allah.
He, however, advised governments at all levels to make the welfare of Nigeria top a priority.
The Wazirin Adamawa said this while urging adequate planning for the post COVID-19 era.
He gave the advice in a statement on Saturday to mark this year’s Eid celebration.
Atiku noted that the “current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is a test from Allah, and having fasted as we are enjoined as Muslims, let us continue to remember that it is part of our faith to protect all lives and to abide by regulations from those in authority, especially during a time of great uncertainty like this.”
He appealed to people in leadership positions worldwide to learn from countless examples of how Prophet Muhammed (SAW) and his immediate disciples who took care of the people.
Atiku said this time “calls for sacrifice in leadership. This is no time for extravagance and living in luxury.”
The former VP told Muslims to continue to remember that it was part of their faith to protect all lives and abide by regulations such as COVID-19 preventive measures.
He said they all fasted this year “without spiritual acts of worship that accompany the Holy month of Ramadan like attending tafsir (evening sermons before breaking of fast), sharing of iftar with family, friends and the needy, and even the voluntary seclusion during the last ten days of the blessed Ramadan”.
“But all these strictures could not have made our fasting less valid because, as Muslims, we believe that everything that happens is with the command of Almighty Allah. We are taught in the scripture and the Sunnah of Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) that God would test our faith individually and as an Ummah.”
Atiku wished all Muslims a special celebration, filled with pleasant moments as they pray together and enjoy the day with their families.