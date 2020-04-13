COVID19: Patience Jonathan’s 200-Bed Abuja Hotel To Become Isolation Center

An Agreement has been reached to use 200-bed hotel of the former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, as an Isolation and treatment centre.

The parties involved in the agreement are the former First Lady Mrs. Patience Jonathan, Future Assured Programme (Pet Project of the current First Lady, Aisha Buhari), the Ministry of Health and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The hotel, situated in Mabushi, off Kado Expressway, Abuja, was seized on the interim by the EFCC, as ordered by the court on April 30, 2018.

Aisha Buhari, entered into separate agreement with Mrs. Jonathan and the Ministry of Health to convert the N2 billion valued hotel into a COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre.

The first lady offered to equip the hotel as a treatment centre to meet up with international standards which include provision of water facilities, medical equipment for COVID-19 cases, furniture, beddings and fittings.

The hotel which will be managed by FCT COVID-19 committee will be handed over to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Monday April 13, 2020.

After the agreement was struck at the Presidential Villa, the former First Lady said she was willing to set aside all political differences to help combat the viral disease.

The move by the First Lady decided to reach an agreement with Mrs. Jonathan is to avoid any legal crisis which may arise from using the property currently under the custody of EFCC as an isolation center.

The agreement also has it that after the pandemic is brought to a halt, the hotel will be handed back to the EFCC.

Work has already commenced as Sophisticated medical equipment have been installed and a couple of workers were seen putting final touches to the five-storey hotel on Sunday.