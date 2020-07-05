COVID19: PDP Calls For Prayers Of Recovery For Umahi, Ortom’s Wife

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for more prayers for speedy recovery of Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi, the wife of Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom, Eunice, as well as other Nigerians who have tested positive to COVID-19.
The party, in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country as disturbing.
The party however restates its charge to Nigerians not to succumb to fear but at the same time redouble their vigilance and adherence to preventive measures of personal hygiene, social and physical distancing and early reporting of symptoms.
PDP also urged Nigerians not to let down their guard but remain conscious of the reality of COVID-19, especially with the easing of social restrictions in the country.
It urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts in awareness campaign as well as providing economic stimulus to minimize social exposure and vulnerability of Nigerians in various sectors of endeavors.
“The PDP restates its call for the concerted commitment of all citizens in reciprocating the sacrifices of our health workers and others on the front lines to defeat the pandemic in our country,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 603 new confirmed cases of the virus and 6 deaths in the country.
Till date, 28167 cases have been confirmed, 11462 cases have been discharged and 634 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The 603 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos(135), Edo(87), FCT(73), Rivers(67), Delta(62), Ogun(47), Kaduna(20), Plateau (19), Osun(17), Ondo(16), Enugu(15), Oyo(15), Borno(13), Niger(6), Nasarawa(4), Kebbi(3), Kano(2), Sokoto(1), Abia(1).