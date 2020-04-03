COVID19: PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan Donates Relief Materials To Kabba-Bunu Constituents

As part of strategic measures to ameliorate the conditions of his constituents especially during this coronavirus lockdown period, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan has donated 500 bags of 5kg rice amongst other cash incentives to the people of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State.

During the donation, Ologbondiyan said: “Nothing is too small or too big to help our People during this trying times.”

The National Publicity Secretary also admonished his constituents on the need to maintain a very high hygienic practices this period to avoid the spread of the dreaded covid -19 virus.

Ologbondiyan noted that the items are for all the 15 wards in Kabba/Bunu LGA, stressing that, it should be distributed to everybody across board regardless of political affiliations in ameliorating the covid-19 pandemic and #SitAtHome of the constituents.