COVID19: People Who Uknowingly Had The Virus But Recovered Due To Antibody Status



As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading, people have shared their individual encounter with the virus and it’s almost similar.

Some persons have proven that they once had the virus and recovered from it without actually realizing they had it until they had recovered from it. For instance, When this EMS Physician, Peter Antevy, in Florida shared his story of recovery on Twitter, a lot of Twitter users replied him saying they’ve had same experience and suspected that it could be the virus.

This is interesting. I too was sick a while back. It was horrible. Coughing, sweats, fever, chills, sore throat…hard to take a full breath. Who knows how many of us have already had it? — Deelaney31 (@Deelaney31) April 2, 2020

That's what I had – horribly SOB, fever, fatigue, tightness in the chest, pain around my lungs- 4 weeks to get rid of the worst of it, 6 weeks total. It ripped through our office – some were mildly sick, some got pneumonia. — SusanG02 (@SusanG02) April 3, 2020

This has been around since dec/Jan…my brother in law…healthy as a horse…was damn near on his death bed. He said he felt like he was dying…he tested negative for Flu A/B…it's been around a lot longer than they know..I'm positive his blood would have antibodies — Chunk (@chucklowelowe1) April 2, 2020

You, me, and seemingly thousands of others. My drs confirmed a strange respiratory virus, hard to kick, that lasted 2-3 weeks was going around in the fall and they had no idea what it was. NOT the flu. — ₭im ∞ ↟ ☉ † (@idyllvalley) April 3, 2020

I wouldn’t be surprised if I had it back in Jan/Feb. Had what I thought was the flu from hell, wanted to cough up a lung but couldn’t, hurt all over, so tired I could barely move, couldn’t regulate body temp, lost the ability to taste spicy food for ages — Sassy Scientist Katie 👩🏻‍🔬 🔥 💥🎃 (@SnarkDivine) April 3, 2020

A few days following an all-day photography shoot in downtown LA, sudden illness. Hit me like a brick. Kept thinking I had a cold, but no. Exhaustion. Choking, non productive cough. And then it was gone. Weirdest thing ever. Late January/early Feb. I wonder. — January, the Hamster 🏳️‍🌈 (@Jan_Ham) April 3, 2020

I had all the symptoms (chills, fever, diarrhea, dry cough, headaches) mid February. Went to ER at 2 am and I couldnt breath. The doctor did lots of tests because I had been travelling. Finally diagnosed with bronchitis, because I think she couldnt figure out what was wrong. — Patty Violi (@pattysensei) April 3, 2020

In mid February for 2-3 weeks I had letheragy, fevers, cough, SOB, diarrhea. The Upper respiratory part lasted the longest. We went to the ED and they never ruled us out for the flu. Now I’m wondering if we had it- I’m an RN on the front line. Would be nice to know. — Lyndsey Barrios (@LyndseyBarrios) April 3, 2020

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 disease are Fever, a dry cough, tiredness, sore throat, nasal congestion, ache and pains and diarrhea.

Every single person who claims to have recovered from the virus without being tested had most or all of these symptoms but have recovered fully.

However, Pete has undergone the COVID rapid blood test.

The COVID Rapid blood test is an antibody blood test which was developed by cellex, to help test a person’s immune response to the novel coronavirus.

If a person turns out to be immune then their plasma can help symptomatic persons who may not be immune in fighting the disease.

Although awaiting result of the test, Pete has shared the specifications of the kit in the test.

Although a Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Stuart Mendenhall argued that the specificity of the IgG assays has not been well characterize for the COVID19 and other coronaviruses, In an interview, A physician from Chicago, Dr. William Hillman confirmed that people can actually have the virus and recover from it without even knowing they had it. He also confirmed that currently an Antibody test is being developed in order to check for prior infection but is not clinically ready yet.



