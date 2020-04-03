COVID19: People Who Uknowingly Had The Virus But Recovered Due To Antibody Status

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps spreading, people have shared their individual encounter with the virus and it’s almost similar.
Some persons have proven that they once had the virus and recovered from it without actually realizing they had it until they had recovered from it. For instance, When this EMS Physician, Peter Antevy, in Florida shared his story of recovery on Twitter, a lot of Twitter users replied him saying they’ve had same experience and suspected that it could be the virus.
According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 disease are Fever, a dry cough, tiredness, sore throat, nasal congestion, ache and pains and diarrhea.
Every single person who claims to have recovered from the virus without being tested had most or all of these symptoms but have recovered fully.
However, Pete has undergone the COVID rapid blood test.
The COVID Rapid blood test is an antibody blood test which was developed by cellex, to help test a person’s immune response to the novel coronavirus.
If a person turns out to be immune then their plasma can help symptomatic persons who may not be immune in fighting the disease.
Although awaiting result of the test, Pete has shared the specifications of the kit in the test.
Although a Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Stuart Mendenhall argued that the specificity of the IgG assays has not been well characterize for the COVID19 and other coronaviruses, In an interview, A physician from Chicago, Dr. William Hillman confirmed that people can actually have the virus and recover from it without even knowing they had it. He also confirmed that currently an Antibody test is being developed in order to check for prior infection but is not clinically ready yet.