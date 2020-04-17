COVID19: Pepsi Donates Items To Support FCT In Palliative Distribution

As part of its social responsibility, Pepsi has donated items to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to support the administration in the distribution of palliative, to cushion the effect of the #COVID-19 lockdown on the poor.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu and Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Chinyeaka Ohaa, received the items.

Aderonke Bello, Aide to Dr. Aliyu, shared pictures of the donations via her Twitter handle, @AderonkeW, on Thursday.

See below:

FCT Minister of State, @DrRamatuAliyu and Permanent Secretary, @OfficialFCTA, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, received the items donated by @pepsi to support the administration in distribution of Palliative items. #Covid_19 #COVID pic.twitter.com/89N7555YON — Aderonke Bello #letsfightCOVID19 (@AderonkeW) April 16, 2020

So far, 67 cases of the virus has been confirmed in the FCT by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).