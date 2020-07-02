COVID19: Pfizer, BioNTech Announce “Encouraging” Early Vaccine Trial Results

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, on Wednesday, announced, ‘encouraging’ early results for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate, saying it produced neutralizing antibodies and was generally ‘well tolerated.’
The study was small, with 45 healthy adults ages 18 to 55. Subjects reported mild side effects, including pain at the injection site and low-grade fever, which are common vaccine reactions.
It was noted that they didn’t know how long the immune responses would last, or what level of immunity humans need for protection from the virus.
Pfizer and BioNTech’s joint development program includes three other vaccine candidates, but Wednesday’s, called BNT162b1, is the furthest along in the process.
Researchers will use the preliminary data to pick from among the vaccine candidates and determine dosage for a significantly larger trial, involving up to 30,000 people.
This next trial could start as soon as the end of the month if the project is approved.
Pfizer and BioNTech said they could manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of the year, and over 1.2 billion by the end of 2021. Data from a German trial of the same vaccine are expected to be released by mid-July.
Tuesday marked six months since the World Health Organization received reports of mysterious clusters of pneumonia cases in China.
Globally, Over 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
On Wednesday Night, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 790 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths in Nigeria.
Till date, 26484 cases have been confirmed, 10152 cases have been discharged and 603 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The 790 new cases are reported from 21 states- Delta(166), Lagos(120), Enugu(66), FCT(65), Edo(60), Ogun(43), Kano(41), Kaduna(39), Ondo(33), Rivers(32), Bayelsa(29), Katsina(21), Imo(20), Kwara(18), Oyo(11), Abia(10), Benue(6), Gombe(4), Yobe(2), Bauchi(2), Kebbi(2).