COVID19: Planned Evacuation Of Nigerians From UAE, UK, US, Others, To Begin This Week

Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced that evacuation of Nigerians from UAE, UK, US and other countries will commence this week.

Chairman, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed this morning via her Twitter handle requesting that all applicants should check with the various missions for updates and protocols to abide by.

She tweeted:

“Planned evacuation of Nigerians begins from this week. UAE. UK. USA etc All applicants should please check with the various missions for updates and protocols to abide by. May the Lord heal the world.”

The Consulate General of Nigeria in New York has announced that a one way flight is being arranged for stranded Nigerians in US to be conveyed back to Abuja. The flight is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2020 by 9:15pm.

The projected cost of flying with the 270 passenger capacity Ethiopian Airline Aircraft — Between £1,300 and £1,700 per adult will be borne by the passengers.

According to Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines, all returnees will be compulsorily placed on 14 days isolation at an NCDC approved facility.

Some of the intending returnees have revealed some of their challenges in meeting the requirements of eligibility.

One of the challenges highlighted is the cost of undergoing a COVID-19 Test which is to reveal the status of the applicant. According to one of the intending returnees, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is not conducting free general public tests for now and it cost £350 to get it done in a private laboratory.

Some persons have suggested that the Regime should go ahead, bring them home and conduct the COVID-19 test upon arrival since they will be placed on a compulsory 14 days isolation.

Some other persons have wondered the rationale behind the decision of those wanting to return to Nigeria. There is this notion that the situation in countries these intending returnees are departing from is not as bad as that of Nigeria.

It is believed that health workers and treatment centers in Nigeria are already overwhelmed. Some other problems of insecurity, unemployment and lack of palliatives are also being highlighted.

The intending returnees have their minds made up and their decision to return were borne out of some convictions known to them. They will come home to have their own fair share of experience — exactly as, better or worse than anticipated.