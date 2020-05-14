Covid19: Please DO NOT Engage In Self-Medication Based On Another Person’s Prescription–NCDC

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control took to their twitter account to remind citizens that medication given to patients with diseases and especially covid19 is dependent on individual conditions.

The NCDC adviced Nigerians not to engage in self medication based on another persons prescription as it can be harmful to them.

The NCDC recently recorded 184 new cases of covid19 with Lagos State leading at 51 new cases , Total toll in the country now 4971 and death cases of 164 and have discharged over 1070 persons.

“Remember, the medicines given by authorised medical personnel to patients with diseases including #COVID19, are dependent on individual conditions

“Please DO NOT engage in self-medication based on another person’s prescription as you can harm yourself #TakeResponsibility” the NCDC tweeted

https://twitter.com/ncdcgov/status/1260866462895542272?s=21