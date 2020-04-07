COVID19: Please Stop The Invitation Of Chinese Doctors To Nigeria — Dino Melaye Begs Buhari

Ex-Lawmaker, Dino Melaye has made a plea to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari to stop the invitation of Chinese Doctors to the country to help in tacking the coronavirus, saying “our doctors are doing well.”

BreakingTimes had reported that An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts, including doctors and nurses is expected in the country, as announced by Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health at a press briefing by the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja, Last week.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, he wrote:

“PMB please stop the invitation of Chinese Doctors to Nigeria. Our Doctors are doing well in the circumstance. Let them go to countries with escalating cases of Corona. If they come and there is outrageous increase in cases,we will hold the FG and minister of Health responsible.“

