COVID19: Popular British ‘Star Wars’ Actor, Andrew Jack Is Dead

British Actor, Andrew Jack, 76, has passed on having tested positive to coronavirus.

The dialect coach had garnered huge popularity after starring in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’ as General Ematt.

Jack’s agent, Jill McCullough confirming his death talked briefly on Jack’s peronal life saying that Jack lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames and was fiercely independent.

He highlighted how Jack was madly in love with his wife but was unable to see her in his last days because he was quarantined in Australia.

Jack died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday March 31.

Jack’s Wife, Gabrielle Rogers announced her husband’s death on Twitter.

She tweeted;

“We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him. Take care out there, lovers.”

Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020