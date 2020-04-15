COVID19: Popular ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Kristofer Hivju And Wife Announce Full Recovery, Shares Photo

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kriatofer Hivju has revealed the latest COVID-19 Status of himself and his wife Gry Molvær Hivju.

Hivju in excitement, took to Instagram to disclose they had fully recovered, revealing that they only had mild symptoms. He expressed his gratitude for the support he received and also reminded every one of the safe practices to avoid contracting the viral disease.

@khivju wrote:

“We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju.

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound.

“We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us.”