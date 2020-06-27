COVID19: Popular Musician Mr P, Family Conquer Coronavirus

Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr P alongside his wife, daughter and few domestic staff have survived the coronavirus few weeks after they showed symptoms.

According to Mr P he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was seriously sick for three weeks while he isolated himself in his guest room.

The Musician in a video posted on his twitter page explained that his daughter got infected in the cause of time the daughter got infected and through it passed on to the wife who couldn’t watch the doctor stay isolated in her room according to the doctors recommendation.

Part 2: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/FdRGp4aPQt — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020

Mr P while explaining how traumatic those weeks was for his family, urged Nigerians to stay safe and observe all safety rules because the virus is indeed very real.

“Am glad to announce to you that we have all tested negative and we are all doing fine” he said.