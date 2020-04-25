Covid19: Positive Patients Reject FCT Treatment Center

Twitter user @abigailnnaji took to her handle this evening where she stated that 500 people were tested in Mabushi, Abuja out of which 40 came out positive for the Coronavirus.

According to Abigail when officials of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) came to pick up the affected people who tested positive for the virus, some of the contacts refused to pick their calls and identify their location. While some other affected contacts decided they were not going to go along with the government officials because according to them their was no provision for palliatives for them during the period they would be in isolation for.

In an earlier statement by the FCT Administration which rose from a high powered meeting which included the FCT Minister Malam Mohammed Musa Bello, Minister of State Dr Ramatu Tijani, FCT Permanent Secretary Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, Acting Secretary of the Health and Human services secretariat Dr Mohamed Kawu, Director of Public health Dr Josephine Okechukwu and other heads of government and various sub committees of the response team as well as other stakeholders, the Minister stated that the non compliance of infected persons from following government’s orders and directives is unpleasant and unacceptable.

He expressed dissatisfaction and said that government would take stringent measures and existing laws would be used to force such persons to go to treatment centers.