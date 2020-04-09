COVID19: Power Distribution Companies In Nigeria To Supply Two Months Free Electricity To Nigerians

In a bid to minimize the effect COVID19 pandemic has had on Nigerians, the Power Distribution Companies in Nigeria are working on giving Nigerians two months of free electricity.

Last week the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced that a stimulus bill will be passed by the house after a meeting of agreement that would allow the Power Holding Distribution Companies to give Nigerians two months of free electricity.

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors ANED released a statement on Wednesday 8, April Saying that the modalities for the free power would be worked on as soon as possible Nigerians would be notified.

The statement was signed by the Associations Executive Director, Sunday Oduntan, and it reads in part:

”The electricity distribution companies recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus on the economic and daily lives of our customers. In fulfillment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardship that is currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.

We are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19. We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

In a related development, the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company IBEDC says it would be donating N100m towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic within its operational area.

The Chief Operating Officer, IBEDC, John Ayodele, disclosed this on Wednesday while donating food items worth N10m to the Oyo State Government as part of measures to combat COVID-19 in the state. While presenting the items, the IBEDC boss also announced that the company has also donated N5m to the University College Hospital Ibadan in support of the institution’s efforts at combating the deadly virus.

”IBEDC, as a law-abiding corporate citizen and socially responsible organisation, has earmarked about N100m for relief items namely rice, noodles and semovita. This gesture encompasses the states we cover namely Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Kwara, and partly Niger, Kogi and Ekiti states.” he said