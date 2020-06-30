COVID19: Precision Lockdown In 18 LGAs Imperative — SGF, Boss Mustapha Says

Eighteen Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria account for 60% of COVID-19 cases.
According to data earlier released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 11 out of the 20 local government areas that account for 60 per cent of the cases are in Lagos State.
The report listed the councils to include that Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Mushin Local Government Area, Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos and Tarauni Local Government Area in Kano State.
Speaking with state house correspondents after Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari was briefed on the status of the fight against COVID-19 in the country, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha said a “PRECISION” lockdown would be implemented by the government of the states where the 18 local governments reside.
The SGF said Nigeria has not reached its peak and with 39 molecular labs, the number of infections will continue to rise.
He asked all local authorities including religious and traditional leaders to ensure compliance with nonpharmaceutical interventions.
Mr. Mustapha also gave an insight into the reason behind the low fatality rate in Nigeria, saying 80% of the infections are in the age bracket of 31 to 40 years, which he described as a very active part of the population.