COVID19: Preorders Of Vaccine Exceed Five Billion Globally

At least 5.7 billion doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been pre-ordered around the world, despite not proving its efficacy yet in clinical trials.

First shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine created by Western laboratories have often been snapped up by the United States (US).

Five vaccines; three Western and two Chinese, are in Phase 3 efficacy trials involving thousands of people.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in a surprise announcement, claimed yesterday that a vaccine dubbed “Sputnik V” — after the Soviet satellite — conferred “sustainable immunity” against the novel coronavirus.

Manufacturers have received financing to help them prepare to have millions of doses ready to administer in 2021 or even before the end of the year, as research laboratories around the world race to develop a vaccine.

US biotech company Moderna, partnering with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), is aiming to have results by the end of the year, possibly November, while Oxford University, working with the Swedish-British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca, hopes to have results by September.