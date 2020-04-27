COVID19: President Buhari Approves Lockdown Easing Effective Monday 4th May

President Buhari has approved a gradual easing of the Federal Lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states effective Monday 4th May. He disclosed in a National Broadcast.
…I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 27, 2020
The President also said this will be followed by aggressive reinforcements of testing and contact tracing which will operate same time economic and business sectors in some areas will be restored.
Other factors mentioned by the President are a strict overnight curfew between 8pm – 6 am, prohibiting all movements except essential services .
A total ban on non essential Inter State travel and ensure the mandatory use of face masks in public.
For Kano, The President directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of 2 weeks effective immediately while for further avoidance of doubt, Lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States will remain until new ones come into effect Monday 4th of April.
Buhari thanked The Nigerian Governors Forum, Presidential Task Force ,European Union and the UN for their support and collaboration.
President Buhari ended his broadcast by thanking Nigerians for their Patience and cooperation.
As at 11:50pm, 26th April, Nigeria has 1273 confirmed cases of Covid-19.