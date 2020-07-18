COVID19: Priest Dies Of Complexities Suffered From Virus Effects

The Priest of the Catholic Diocese Church in Enugu, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes has recently been reported dead, as a result of severe effect suffered from the COVID-19.

This confirmation was made by Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, who is Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese in a statement that was released to newsmen in Enugu recently.

Rev. Igweshi, revealed the deceased Fr. Cabanyes was a Spanish priest and has served the diocese for 28 years. He was an exemplary figure, hardworking and dedicated; despite coming from Spain, he formed a bond with our people which will long be remember by them.

“This should also be a lesson to all, that the virus COVID-19 is very real, and hence individuals should take meticulous and necessary steps towards ensuring that they and their family remains and stay”, he advised.

“Body of the priest has been taken from the University Of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) been laid to rest, which is as a result of the guidelines from NCDC”, he stated.

“We pray his soul rest in perfect peace”, he said.