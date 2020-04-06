COVID19: Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar Re-registers As A Medical Practitioner To Help Combat Coronavirus In His Country

Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, who has previously worked as a doctor for seven years, has re-registered as a medical practitioner to help his country combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Varadkar left the medical profession to become a politician and he was deregistered in 2013.

It has now been revealed that he rejoined the medical association in March, and offered to make his own contributions to Ireland’s Health Service by working one shift a week.

It has been gathered that the prime minister is helping out with phone assessments which entails initially testing anybody who may have been exposed to COVID-19 over the phone.

Officially, it has been reported that Ireland has 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a total of 158 deaths.