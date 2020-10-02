0 comments

#COVID19: Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi Wish Donald Trump Quick Recovery

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Friday reacted to the news of United States leader, Donald Trump’s infection with Covid-19, extending wishes towards a quick recovery.

“Wishing my friend Donald Trump and the First Lady a quick recovery and good health,” he tweeted a few hours ago.

The Indian and US leaders appear to enjoy warm relations, with Modi hosting Trump at a huge US-style rally in his home state of Gujarat in February.

In September 2019 Trump and the Indian premier attended a similar event in Houston, Texas dubbed “Howdy Modi” in front of a huge crowd of Indian Americans.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a few minutes ago tweeted:
“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

