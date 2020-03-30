COVID19: Princess Maria Teresa of Spain Dies From Coronavirus

Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma, Spain has become the first royal to pass away due to coronavirus.

Maria Teresa who is the cousin of Spain King Felipe IV, died in Paris on Thursday, March 26.

The princess who was also known as the ‘Red Princess’ was a professor at Complutense University in Madrid and at Sorbonne University in Paris.

She was also a loyal advocate of women’s rights throughout her life was never married.

Her demise was announced on Facebook by her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez.

He wrote:

‘S.A.R. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón communicates that this Thursday, March 26, 2020, has passed away in Paris, at eighty-six years old, his sister Maria Teresa de Bourbon Parma and Bourbon Busset, victim of coronavirus COVID-19.’

The family held a memorial service in Madrid on March 27.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Prince Charles of Wales are other royals who have tested positive for coronavirus.