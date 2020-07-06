COVID19 Protocol Observed As Oyo Schools Reopen

Primary and secondary school students in Oyo State have resumed school today after more than two months of staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports indicated that both public and private schools in Ibadan, the state capital were observed complying with the COVID-19 protocol.

It was also observed that all the schools made provisions for hand washing buckets and sanitisers which were placed at the entrance of each school.

Students were also seen seated in such a way that there was enough distance among the students.

The State Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Bar. Olasunkanmi Olaleye assured parents, guardians and all stakeholders of the children’s safety adding that the state government has taken necessary steps to guide them.

Olaleye called on parents and guardians to provide their children with facemasks daily when coming to School.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had on May 21st, 2020 ordered the closure of all schools in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has however, ordered the schools to reopen and directed that primary six pupils, JSS3 and SSS 3 students resume academic activities today.