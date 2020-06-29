COVID19- PTF Briefs Buhari on COVID-17

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the Presidential Villa.

The PTF on COVID-19 is expected to brief the President on the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown as it ends today as well as the next step to be taken by the federal government.



The team led by its chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha alongside the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu are together in a closed-door meeting with the President.

Recall that the first phase of the lockdown which was extended by two weeks elapsed midnight on June 1 and the second phase which was implemented over four weeks spanning June 2nd – 29th, is still subject for review.

In the second phase, government had relaxed restrictions on banking operations and worship places, while the Federal government retained nationwide curfew but reduced the time from 10pm to 4am, to limit social interactions and, therefore, reduce the risk of the transmissions of the virus which is now on community transmission level.