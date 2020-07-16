COVID19: Purchase Hand Sanitizers From Reliable Sources – PTF Chairman To Nigerians

The Chairman Of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha has recently advised Nigerians to be careful when purchasing hand sanitizers, saying that majority are not registered with the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Chairman who also happens to be the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), issued warning to users in Abuja; saying that 63% of it are not having the certification of NAFDAC, and at such harmful to their health.

“I have great fear for the health of procurers of these items; despite the consistent repeated messages from the Ministry of Health, concerning the dangers posed by the substandard materials, that people still neglect and proceed with buying the sanitizers”, he said.

According to the survey carried out by the Nigerian Institute For Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), in making sure the nature of goods that comes into the market, report came back that 63% of the alcohol-based sanitizers in the Abuja are without NAFDAC numbers; and at such not registered with the agency.

Mr. Mustapha who commiserated with the Families who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic, assured them that the government would do everything in their might to monitor the situation to ensure Nigerians continues being safe against contacting the virus.

He also urged residents in Abuja and other States across the Federation, to always comply with non pharmaceutical policies set up by authorities, so that the impact can be minimized, and also adding that reasons why the lock down was extended are still around and the threat is still ever present.

“We gravely sympathise with the entirety of the medical units everywhere in the World, who are currently in fight with COVID-19, over loss of one of its senior level professionals, Prof. Lawson, we pray that God grants his soul enternal rest”, he said.

The Chairman, added that the leaders must and should lead with good example that can be easily imitated by the governed.

In related development, the Presidential Task Force National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu warned that the citizens remains susceptible to contacting the virus, and at the same time called for strict adherence and vigilance from Nigerians.