COVID19: Regime Announces Plans To Ban Inter-State Travel

As part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria, the regime has announced plans to ban inter-state travel and possibly close down all motor parks, Personal Assistant to Nigerian Ruler on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet, quoted Information Minister, Lai Mohammed as disclosing this afternoon.

Nigeria has recorded 51 cases in nine states so far – Lagos (32), the Federal Capital Territory (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).