#COVID19: Regime Signs and Releases Quarantine Order

by on April 14, 2020
 

The Quarantine order and regulations signed by the Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari has been released.

The order contains the extension of the lockdown for 14 more days to 3 states: Lagos, FCT and Ogun States respectively to enable the tracing and isolation of individuals who have had contact with the corona virus.

This came after the Nigerian Ruler’s nation wide broadcast on the 13th of April. Buhari tweeted:

“In addition, I have signed the Quarantine Order in this regard and additional regulations to provide clarity in respect of the control measures for the COVID-19 pandemic which will be released soon.”

The Offical handle of the Nation also tweeted and released the photos of the signed order

“Covid-19 Regulations No 2 of 2020, as issued by @MBuhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the 13th day of April, 2020. @NGRPresident tweeted”

