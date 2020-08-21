COVID19: Residents Can Go Mask-Free In Beijing As China Records Even Lower Infection Rates

The Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, China recently announced that wearing face masks are no longer mandatory outdoor in the capital city, following a new low in reported Covid-19 cases.

Reuters reports that health authorities have further relaxed rules aimed at preventing the spread the novel coronavirus after the city reported 13 consecutive days without new cases.

Despite the relaxed guidelines, a large proportion of people continued to wear masks in Beijing on Friday.

This is the second time the city has let down its guard on Covid19 regulations, as the city steadily returns to normal after heavy battles with the Wuhan-originated virus.

Beijing’s municipal Centers for Disease Control had initially relaxed rules late April, swiftly reversing the tip off in June after a new outbreak in a large wholesale market in the city’s south.

Meanwhile, China has reported no new locally transmitted cases on the mainland for five days after flare ups in the capital, Xinjiang and other parts were fully curbed.

The drastic reduction in cases in the country can be attributed to strict lockdown measures, and very fast response, according to experts.

Authorities reported 22 imported cases in the mainland on for Aug. 20, and has closed its borders to most non-Chinese citizens. The country has reported a total of 84,917 cases since the outbreak began.