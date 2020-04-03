COVID19: Restriction Of Movement In Kaduna Back In Force From Today

The Kaduna State curfew which was imposed throughout the state to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is back in force from today, BreakingTimes reports.

This is coming 2 days after restriction of movement was temporarily relaxed.

The State Government in a tweet via its Twitter handle, @GovKaduna, wrote:

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to remind citizens that the restriction of movement is back in force from today. It will be temporarily lifted every week on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Recall that the state government had temporarily relaxed the curfew on Tuesday.

A statement by, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, which was contianed in a Twitter post by the official twitter handle of the state, @GovKaduna, said the restriction of movement will be eased from 3pm on Wednesday to 12 midnight on Thursday.

“This is to enable people stock up on food and other essentials,” she explained.

Continuing she said: “Subsequently, the restriction of movement will be lifted every Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders in food and other essentials will open their shops on these two days.”

Dr Balarabe who apologised for the inconveniences the restriction has caused, said the decision was taken because of the extraordinary times which was brought about by COVID-19.