Covid19: Resurgence Of Virus Leaves 17 More Dead In Australia

Australia has recorded 17 new deaths on Sunday in Victoria, accounting for over 80% of Covid19 deaths in the country.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the state, which is almost halfway through a six-week lockdown, had confirmed 208 new infections in the past 24 hours. That was higher than the 182 new cases reported on Saturday, but was still lower than the weekly average, he said.

However, Andrews said 11 of the 17 deaths confirmed in the 24 hours to Sunday are linked to virus outbreaks at aged care facilities.

In other parts of Australia, New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, and the north-eastern state of Queensland reported five new cases combined on Sunday. Western Australia reported one new infection, the first confirmed case since Wednesday.

Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of Australia’s COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections, the country has largely avoided the high casualty numbers of many nations with about 24,500 infections and 502 deaths.

Globally, nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil and India leading the rise in fatalities.

“We’re going to defeat this second wave. And then we’ll be able to begin the process of opening up. Exactly when that is, we can’t give people a definitive date. But my aim is to round out the year with something – a COVID normal”, Andrews said.

