#COVID19: Revive Textile, Garment Industries For Mass Production Of Protective Face Masks, Vests — Shehu Sani Tells Regime
Ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, on Monday, March 31, called on the Regime to revive selected textile and garment industries for the purposes of mass production of protective face masks and vests.
Shehu, who made this know in a tweet via his twitter handle, @ShehuSani, wrote:
“The FG should fund and revive selected Textile and garment industries for the purposes of mass production of protective face masks and vests.”
