0 comments

#COVID19: Revive Textile, Garment Industries For Mass Production Of Protective Face Masks, Vests — Shehu Sani Tells Regime

by on April 1, 2020
 

Ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, on Monday, March 31, called on the Regime to revive selected textile and garment industries for the purposes of mass production of protective face masks and vests.

Shehu, who made this know in a tweet via his twitter handle, @ShehuSani, wrote:

“The FG should fund and revive selected Textile and garment industries for the purposes of mass production of protective face masks and vests.”

See tweet:

READ  Oba Gbadewolu Fagbohun Becomes The First Ever Oba Of Akesan, Lagos State
Health, Nation, News

Shehu SaniTextile

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 