COVID19: Rihanna Donates Millions of Dollars To Aid Barbados, Africa and The US In Fighting The Virus

Rihanna, through her nonprofit organization the Clara Lionel foundation, which she founded back in 2012 to honor her grandparents, has donated 1.2 million Barbados Dollars to aid her home country in fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The money would aid the government of Barbados purchase ventilators for sick persons in the country.

The Popstar also pledged $5 million dollars to the COVID-19 relief fund which would also be distributed by her nonprofit organization to various groups across the Carribean, Africa and the US. In order to aid communities and health care workers in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

She collaborated with the famous rapper Jay Z in Contributing $2 million dollars grant to aid the most vulnerable and old persons in New York and Los Angeles.

The grant would enable these persons to be tested for the virus regardless of their status.