Nigerian musician, Rugged Man, on Twitter today questions the lack of facilities in Nigeria and how we intend to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

@RuggedyBaba tweeted:

“Now that you can not fly abroad for medical care, do you now regret neglecting Nigerian hospitals?

Are you learning now or will you remain the same “if” you survive this?”

Now that you can not fly abroad for medical care, do you now regret neglecting Nigerian hospitals?



Are you learning now or will you remain the same "if" you survive this?#CoronaVirusInNigeria #COVID19 — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) March 25, 2020