COVID19: Rumoured Death In Kubwa General Hospital Not Coronavirus Related — Health Expert Confirms

The death of 64-year-old woman (name withheld), who returned from UK on March 20, 2020 and died in General Hospital Kubwa, Abuja had made residents of Kubwa and its environs to enter into panic mode as it was being rumoured that she died as a result of COVID-19.

These false claims have been debunked by popular investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo.

In his recent tweet, he said that the deceased travel history made her neighbours to insist that investigations into the cause of her death must be carried out and made known to them.

“They wanted tests to ascertain if she was COVID-19-negative so they would have peacea or positive so necessary contact tracing could begin.

“I’m happy to say we finally have closure on the matter.”

According to Fisayo, the case was investigated by officials of the FCT Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), accompanied by a World Health Organization official.

He revealed that after the health officials had met with the deceased’s doctors and visited her family, they established that the death wasn’t COVID-related.

“The deceased had completed the 14 days of COVID-19 incubation before the incident that led to her passing.

“Also, the scan she underwent during treatment didn’t point at COVID-19.

“This means neighbours now have the calm they sought, unlike last week when they were panicky.” He tweeted.”

A health official, Dr Teresa, who from her tweets insinuated she was involved in the investigation, has in details, confirmed Fisayo’s reports.

She tweeted:

“So we investigated the case that trended @fisayosoyombo.

This 64 yr old woman returned from the UK on 20th of March.She showed up in the hospital 18 days after her return, basically out of the recommended IP for CV.

According to her, the deceased had no fever and there were no respiratory symptoms. But she had other health challenges such as: several serious co morbidities and extremely high BP. Her case file was extensively reviewed. Her doctor, based on his clinical judgment and scans scheduled her for surgery which was carried out successfully.

The health official spoke extensively with the daughter of the deceased, who corroborated the findings from the doctors and the case file. The events leading to her death were well narrated in the case notes.

She continued:

The family is extremely traumaized and need their privacy. We have also offered to screen them for CV. Thanks for your interest in this case. We appreciate.”

This will definitely come as a relief to all who eagerly anticipated the findings from the investigations.