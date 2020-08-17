COVID19: Russia, Others Should Have Vaccines To Fight The Virus – Health Watchdog

Russia’s Head of Public Health Watchdog, Anna Popova has laid emphasis on the need of the country to posses various COVID-19 vaccines in other to meet up with cases recorded in the country.
She however confirmed that experts are currently carryout different trials to complete the set agenda.
Popova states that countries in the world, Russia inclusive are supposed to possess different vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was asked to compare and contrast two different vaccines that was created, one from Gamaleya Research institute registered, and the other from Research centre of Virology and Biotechnology vector in Russia.
The Sputnik-V was developed in Gamaleya Research institute by Russia, which made it become the first created vaccine for COVID-19, whereas Vector recently started trials of its vaccine and will later get it registered.
Meanwhile, the Russian authorities has given green light to the Sputnik-V, by saying that it truly develops immunity from the COVID-19 virus.