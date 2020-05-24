COVID19: Russia Records Highest Daily Death Toll At 153, Recoveries Now 113,000

The Russian Government reported on Sunday 153 new deaths over the past 24 hours, making it the highest death toll ever reported since Covid-19 pandemic started in Russia.
Raising Russia’s death toll to 3,541 and total confirmed cases to 344,481.
For recoveries, 113,299 have recovered so far from the virus and discharged with 5,363 people discharged in the past 24 hours.
The discharged come from Moscow City ( 2,427) , Moscow Region (356), St. Petersburg (328), Dagestan (265) and 141 in the Nizhny Novrogod region.