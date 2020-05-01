COVID19: Rwanda To Ease Lockdown On Monday

The Rwandan Government has announced a partial lockdown easing and will tolerate limited openings of Businesses starting from Monday.

However, Intra Province movements will not be allowed and schools will remains suspended untill September.

Rwanda will join Nigeria to ease the Lockdowns in coming weeks as the lockdown has negatively affected the economies of sub-saharan African Nations.

The Rwandan lockdown easing will see Restaurants allowed to operate untill 7 PM while Hotels will open but only guests allowed in the evenings.

Rwanda currently has 243 Confirmed Covid-19 cases with no deaths recorded so far.