COVID19: Sanwo-Olu Closes Schools, Bans Large Religious And Street Carnivals

By Onwuka Gerald
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has re-imposed the order that will restrict churches and mosques carrying out operations in the state, urging Lagosians further not to by any chance relax against the COVID-19 as it still looms in the State.
The Governor made this known in a statement on Friday with the title, ‘We cannot afford to relax the battle against COVID-19′.
Sanwo-Olu described as sad and misleading the perception from the public that the COVID-19 virus has been defeated, and that the worst is over.
His words, “We were briefed of plans of the entertainment industry in organizing large gatherings, concerts, street parties and carnivals this Christmas period, even events centers are operating with huge gatherings with total disregard for public health and safety protocols.
He said even the guidelines are violated in worship centres in the state.
The governor warned that Lagos state is recording an increased cases in various local governments in the State, adding that of everything 100 tests conducted, average of 10 comes out positive. It is an increase from five in hundred recorded in September.
“This development suggests strongly the likely hood of a possible COVID-19 second wave in Lagos State, and this demands full caution and precautionary measures adopted.
Giving update on tests performed, as well as casualties recorded, the Governor said so far, 197,000 tests have been performed and 26,000 returned positive for the virus. He added that Lagos State lost 226 persons to the pandemic.
The Lagos state government does not charge for COVID-19 tests in its testing centres. Sanwo-Olu continued that virus hotspots in Lagos State are in Eti-Osa, Ajeromi, Surulere and Mushin. He also warned residents not to seek treatment in hospitals that have not been accredited.
Sanwo-Olu enlisted some public health directives he cautioned the public must adhere to. They are as follows:
- All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.
- Public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders are to work from home come Monday, 21 December, 2020 for the next 14 days.
- Concerts, carnivals, street parties are henceforth banned in Lagos state until further notice.
- Night Clubs will not open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.
- The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains intact.
- The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places such as, Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.
• All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques) must ensure that their gathering dosent exceeds two hours, also, no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue.
- All Event Planners must obtain prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission (www.lasgsafetyreg.com) for all events, and ensure that any planned gatherings do not exceed 300 people.
- All Events Staff must also be educated on recognising COVID-19 symptoms.
- A minimum of 2 meters’ distance should be adhered to between seated or standing guests.
- All guests and service providers at events must wear nose masks/coverings before entry.
- Hand sanitizers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots within the hall. Provision must be made for all guests and service providers to wash hands before entering the venue.
- Violation of these regulations and public health guidelines will attract immediate closure as well as warranty heavy fines, and any other sanctions and penalties deemed fit, which also is in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.
Furthermore, the Governor urged people in the state to assume responsibility for welfarism of others by abiding strictly to the aforementioned public health measures.