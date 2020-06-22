COVID19: Saudi Arabia To Bar Foreign Visitors From Haj

The Saudi Government announced on Monday that people arriving from outside the country will be barred from attending Haj due to coronavirus.
Only a limited number of residents will be allowed to make the pilgrimage and social distancing laws will be in place.
This will be the first time in the modern era Muslims from around the world will be prevented from performing Haj or any Islamic Pilgrimages.
Over 2 Million Muslims visit Saudi Arabia annually especially the cities of Mecca and Medina for Haj.
The Saudi Government earns about $12 Billion from all annual Islamic Pilgrimages.
“This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols to protect human beings from the risks associated with this pandemic and in accordance with the teachings of Islam in preserving the lives of human beings,” The Saudi Government said in a statement.
Saudia Arabia paused flights back in March and urged Muslims to postpone their plans for Islamic Pilgrimages.
Malaysia and Indonesia also banned citizens from going to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage due to coronavirus scares.
Saudi Arabia has recorded over 160,000 cases of Coronavirus and 1,307 deaths.