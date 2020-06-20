COVID19: Saudi Arabia To Reopen Mecca Mosques, Cases Surpass 150,000

The Saudi Arabia Government is set to reopen mosques in the Holy City of Mecca on Sunday.
Over 1,500 Mosques are set to reopen after 3 Months closure due to the Coronavirus.
The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affair urges that worshippers bring their own prayer rugs and keep to social distancing measures.
The Ministry prepared for the reopening by placing precautions around the mosques and sterilise the worship places in the city.
Volunteers joined to place signs showing worshipper how to social distance for prayers.
Meanwhile an extra 4,301 cases of Coronavirus were reported on Friday. Pushing Saudi Arabia’s numbers to 150,292 and deaths to 1,184.
Saudi Arabia has registered six straight days of new cases over 4,000 and is the most affected nation in the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council which has recorded 366,677 cases and 2,072 deaths.