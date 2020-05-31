COVID19: Saudi Arabia To Reopen Mosques After 2 Months

The Saudi Government opened Mosques to Muslim worshippers for the first in 2 motnhs on Sunday.
This comes at a time the Saudi Government looks to ease lockdown restrictions. It was announced that Lockdowns will be eased in 3 phases which will fully end all curfews by June 21.
The Saudi Government required worshippers to use face masks, bring their personal mats, no handshakes and a social distance of 2 metres apart.
Older people, children and people with underlying health conditions are not permitted to worship.
Washing of arms ,face and legs before prayer is to be done at home.
The Holy City of Mecca is exempted as the Islamic Pilgrimages which attracts Muslims from around the globe is still suspended.