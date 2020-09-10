COVID19: Scotland Launches App To Track Virus Related Cases

Scotland launched recently a smartphone application that was developed by google and apple, ‘Protect Scotland’ that will aid in tracking coronavirus cases in the country.
The application came out at a time when England are still finding it arduous to come up with their own version.
First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon explained that what the app does is to notify users anytime they come close to different user with positive status to the virus. It also does well to keep users data secured.
According to her, “the app is strictly confidential because the users gets notified anonymously. He directed people in the country to with immediacy get theirs.
“Scotland now have a new way and method of fighting the coronavirus pandemic, added that individuals should download, so together Scotland can be protected.
The success recorded by Scotland in launch of their new COVID-19 tracker app is not the same for their neighbours, England despite strenuous efforts by the UK Government to ensure that they launch theirs.