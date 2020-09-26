COVID19: Schools To Reopen In Rivers State October 5

Rivers State Government has approved the reopening of Schools across the State.

Prof. Kaniye Ebeku Commissioner for Education, who made the disclosure to newsmen after an emergency SEC meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said the State Council approved that schools in Rivers should reopen on October 5, 2020.

“The SEC approved the reopening of all Secondary Schools, Vocational schools and Tertiary Schools. For the avoidance of doubt, the council based on medical advice, did not approve the reopening of Primary Schools in the state which would await a new date in the future.

“Furthermore, the Executive council approved the setting up of a 7-man Taskforce to monitor compliance of the COVID-19 protocol in all the schools,” he said.

Earlier, Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, while re-emphasized that bars and clubs remained closed in the State, added that businesses, including Cinemas, Parks and Restaurants should remain operational between 6am-9pm daily.

In the same vein, Professor Princewill Chike, Commissioner for Health, said the fine of N100million remains in place for any defaulter of the coronavirus rule on burial.