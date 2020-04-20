0 comments

#COVID19: See Absurd Photos Of Used Face Masks Being Washed And Possibly Resold

by on April 20, 2020
 

Wearing a face mask is certainly not an iron-clad guarantee that you won’t contract the coronavirus – viruses can also transmit through the eyes and tiny viral particles, known as aerosols, can penetrate masks.

However, masks are effective at capturing droplets, which is a main transmission route of coronavirus, and some studies have estimated a roughly fivefold protection versus no barrier alone (although others have found lower levels of effectiveness).

Online Doctor, Dr. Harvey Olufunmilayo took to her Twitter handle, DrOlufunmilayo to share images of used face masks being washed and possibly resold to innocent people to use unknowingly.

See the images below:

Seun Adeuyi


