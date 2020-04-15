COVID19: See APC Southwest Youth Leader’s Comment On Lockdown Protests That Sparked Reactions Online

A Southwest youth leader of the All Progressive Congress Party, Lawal Aketi Paff has been dragged on social media for his comments which dismissed the recent wave of protests from persons who complained of hunger.

He said:

“In the last 15days how many people have died of hunger in Nigeria? But eleven people have died of Corona Virus in the said period.”

As observed, people are clearly not happy with his ‘insensitive’ post and it has sparked some reactions online.

See snap shots of some reactions below.