#COVID19: See Good News From Jack Ma To Africa

April 6, 2020
 

Just few days after 54 African countries received a consignment of diagnostic test kits from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, he has some good news for them.

The Alibaba Founder, via Twitter has announced his second donation to the 54 African countries is on its way.

The consignment includes: 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

He tweeted:

“Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way. That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves. Thank you @AbiyAhmedAli @flyethiopian @AfricaCDC @WFP for your partnership. Stay safe Africa!”

Chuks Azotani


