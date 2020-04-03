0 comments

#COVID19: See List Of Countries Hit With The Most Deaths

The coronavirus outbreak was labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold in two weeks. He said he was “deeply concerned” by “alarming levels of inaction”.

According to Wikipedia, a pandemic is an epidemic of disease that has spread across a large region, for instance multiple continents, or worldwide.

This pandemic has killed a large number of people globally. The Spectator Index has compiled a list of countries with the most deaths recorded. Italy tops the chart with 13,915, followed closely by Spain with 10,096.

See full list below:

