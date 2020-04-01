COVID19: See Message From The Coronavirus Survivors In Lagos (VIDEO)

Encouragingly, some persons who had tested positive to Coronavirus have fully recovered and they have a message for the public.

A popular online doctor, Olufunmilayo revealed their messages via a video on Twitter.

Some of the messages read:

“Health workers have families but they can’t stay home. Please say home. Stay alive”

“It’s as real as it gets people!!!. We are living through this, but we are confident we will overcome together!!!. Kudos to Lagos & its amazing team”

“Many thanks to all the health workers. They have been a blessing.”

Another one from a foreigner read:

“Hey people, we are foreigners here and we are begging you to stay home for your relatives sake.”

A message from the Coronavirus survivors in Lagos.



— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 1, 2020